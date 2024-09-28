An American Kept Making Fun Of A Brit At A Bar, And Now Everyone Else At The Bar Is Blaming The Brit For His Response

Sometimes the worst comes out of people when they’re drunk.

AITA for Waving my passport in Someone’s face I (26M) am British, I am also a dual Citizen UK/Ireland, this is important to the story. While travelling I was staying in a hostel and a group of us there decided to go out to some bars, one of the group was an American guy let’s call him J. For some reason J immediately took against me. It started with a few jokes he made about me being British, which I can take, with the Bland food bad weather type stereotypes.

As the bar crawl kept going, he was getting drunker and making more and more comments. For instance he just started referring to me as “The Limey” and was constantly saying things like he celebrated when the queen died. It was no longer funny and was just all the time making jabs about where I am from. I’m hardly patriotic and will be the first to complain about my country, but there was a point where I was getting offended, and it was personally directed at me, started imitating and mocking my accent Etc.

Eventually I got annoyed and asked him why he thought he had a right to constantly be dunking on me and what his problem was with Britain. J’s comment was along the lines of “I’m Irish so it’s allowed for me to constantly hate on Britain. My family came to America because of the Famine” and a bunch of other comments like that. At this point I was a bit drunk and had lost my temper, so I responded by waving my Irish passport in his face. I asked him questions like if he had ever actually been to Ireland, knew any family there or knew anything about Irish culture. Which he barely knew anything, didn’t know of any family and the only time he ever spent in Ireland was a week in Dublin.

I started lecturing saying that a lot of Irish people had Immigrated to the UK and that after his family spent over 100 years in the United States he barely had any right to consider himself Irish let alone think it’s acceptable to just hate on random people from another country The other people on this bar crawl had noticed me losing my temper and laying into the guy and called me an a**h*** since he was only joking, and it’s stupid to play the I’m more Irish than you game and should have just asked him to stop earlier.

