Does Oil-Pulling Really Have The Benefits That Advocates Claim?

It can seem as if we’re hearing about a new health fad every week, and it can be tough to tell if any of them really give you the benefits they claim.

After all, anyone can say anything on the internet.

You might have heard about oil-pulling from your health influencer of choice, but just what is it? And does it work?

Let’s find out what the experts have to say.

Oil pulling is the practice of swishing edible oil in your mouth for around 20 minutes. You need to “pull” the oil through your teeth and over your tongue before spitting it out.

Proponents say the method comes from traditional Ayurvedic medicine, and you can use any oil you like – sesame, coconut, olive, and sunflower being the most popular.

One claimed benefit is the curing of bad breath, which can have multiple causes. Overall, though, stinky breath is caused by bacteria trapped on the tongue and plaque on the teeth.

A small study found that oil pulling was as effective as using mouthwash to kill bacteria, which in turn resulted in better breath.

It was too small of a sample to make any large claims about effectiveness, however.

Proponents also claim it helps reduce tooth decay and gum disease, and a handful of studies back this claim up as well.

A 2023 meta-analysis found that oil pulling significantly improved modified gingival index scores (MGI), which measures gum health, even compared to non-chlorhexidine mouthwash.

A 2020 review also found that it reduced plaque, but no better than traditional mouthwash.

All of the studies are small with a high risk of bias, so no formal conclusions have ever been drawn.

As far as teeth whitening, there is no scientific evidence to support oil pulling as an effective remedy.

Some oil-pulling enthusiasts want to claim wider health benefits, like helping manage diabetes, clear your sinuses, or banish your hangovers.

Osteopath Sandra Darling says there is no scientific backing for any of these claims.

“You can make the stretch that oral health can support systemic health – that there are benefits downstream, but to date, there is no scientific research that oil pulling is a direct mechanism of action for these other conditions. And no current evidence suggests that improving oral hygiene alone will improve diabetes or other chronic conditions.”

For their part, the American Dental Association is less than impressed.

“We do not recommend oil pulling as a dental hygiene practice.”

The good thing is that oil pulling doesn’t cause any known harm, so if you’re curious about the potential benefits and don’t like your mouthwash, you may as well give it a try.

That said, a routine that includes brushing and flossing every day is bound to be just as good or better.

