Former McDonald’s Chef Discusses Upcoming Partnership With Krispy Kreme Donuts. – ‘What happens if they don’t sell well?’

McDonald’s is constantly adding and removing things from their menu to see what works and what doesn’t.

@chefMikeHaracz is a former head shift for McDonald’s and he is sharing news that the fast food giant is going to be adding a great-tasting item to their breakfast menu.

“They recently announced a partnership with Krispy Kreme where they are going to bring donuts across the United States in the next year or two.”

@chefMikeHaracz went on to say, “So, R&D at McDonald’s has tried to develop multiple dessert items over the years. Apparently, these have not sold well and sticking with the not very innovative these days…” He finished, “Now Krispy Kreme is gonna be delivering donuts to Mcdonald’s.”

One of his criticisms of the fast food giant is that they are not innovating, but instead trying to get new customers from simple changes. This includes things like adding (and removing) various sauces to the menu.

Finally, he finished up the video, saying, “What happens if they don’t sell well? Krispy Kreme is gonna have to build this huge infrastructure to handle the 14,000 or 13,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the United States to get donuts to everyone across the United States. If they start to not sell well, Mcdonald’s could just say, okay we’re not doing donuts anymore.”

This means that it is quite a risk on the side of Krispy Kreme, he believes.

“What do you think about McDonald’s selling Krispy Kreme donuts? Is that gonna entice you to go there? Would you rather go to Krispy Kreme, or will you still go to Dunkin Donuts?”

I’m not sure this is a big risk for Krispy Kreme, they already deliver to supermarkets and gas stations all over, so this is just one more (big) customer.

Check out the full video here:

Not surprisingly, lots of people had things to say about this upcoming change to the McDonald’s menu.

This person notes that they already have them in Canada.

Of course, donuts for breakfast is not a health item.

This person suggests that the problem McDonald’s is having is with marketing, not the items.

McDonald’s is not afraid to try something new.

