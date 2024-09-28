He Didn’t Tell His Girlfriend She Was Invited To His Friend’s Wedding, But He Did Tell Her About A Joke He Made About Her

Communication is important in any relationship.

In today’s story, one man decides not to tell his girlfriend that she’s invited to his friend’s wedding, and when she finds out, he makes it worse.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for telling someone I (28M) didn’t want to babysit my girlfriend (24F) Two weeks ago I went to a high school friends wedding. He’s never met my girlfriend but still extended a plus one to me incase she would like to come since he knows of her. I didn’t even bother mentioning the plus one to her because I knew she wouldn’t want to go. She knows nobody there except for 1 girl she met one time (Lily) and Lily’s boyfriend. The rest of the guest list was just the bride and groom’s family + a bunch of high school friends.

Lily asked where his girlfriend was.

Anyway, wedding rolls around and I go. Lily asks me where my girlfriend is and why she didn’t come I said ‘I didn’t want to babysit’. I meant it as a joke as in if she had come she would be glued to me the entire time as there was nobody else there that she knows.

Now his girlfriend is mad.

I mention it to my girlfriend in passing today, and she was visibly upset when I told her that I said that to Lily. She said it makes her look bad. She also said that I should have told her about the invite.

The girlfriend wouldn’t have gone to the wedding anyway.

I asked her if she would have even gone. She said no. I said what’s the point then? AITA for telling Lily that I didn’t want to ‘babysit’ my girlfriend at a wedding where she didn’t know anyone?

Obviously nobody thought the “joke” was funny.

He should’ve told his girlfriend about the invitation. It’s nice to know you’re invited.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader pointed out what the “joke” implied.

Another reader thinks he needs to rethink what he is and is not saying to this girlfriend.

This person pointed out multiple things he did wrong.

Here’s a list of ways he messed up.

Why IS he with his girlfriend if he doesn’t want to spend time with her?

You shouldn’t date people you don’t like.

