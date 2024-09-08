Her Dad Gave Her Bedroom To A Friend, And Now She Has To Choose Between The Living Room And The Basement

Having a private and clean place to sleep at night is important, especially when you’re a teenager.

But in today’s story, one teen is faced with choosing between privacy and cleanliness now that she no longer has her own bedroom.

Let’s see why her options are so limited…

AITA for telling my dad that kicking me out of my room to let his friend live in it was wrong? I, (15F), have recently been kicked out of my own room by my dad so his friend and her son could live in it. My dad’s friend Jane recently moved into the US with the help of my dad. My dad informed me that they will be staying in my room for a week to rest and will be leaving afterwards which I agreed to since I had no choice.

She ended up staying at a friend’s house.

A day prior to his friend’s arrival, I procrastinated in cleaning my room and had told myself I will clean it during the night which angered my dad. This led to an argument which made me stay at a friend’s house for a week. When I got back home, I found my clothes and items stuffed in a trash bag down in our basement.

Jane isn’t leaving after all, and the house is already crowded.

I had also learned that Jane and her son will not be staying with us for a week but will be living in my room from now on.

Our house only consists of 2 rooms so we do not have a guest/spare bedroom. (Note: my parents and two siblings sleep in the other room which is why I did not choose to even sleep there)

Her options of where to live are grim and grimmer.

My dad had months prior to Jane’s arrival to find a house with more space for us to move into, but he chose to let Jane live in my room. My dad told me that I can either sleep in the living room/dining room which is also the common area where everyone in the house eats and watches television or the basement where it leaks everywhere and smells.

She feels like her dad doesn’t care about what she thinks or needs.

It made me upset how my dad chose to give up my set of space and privacy for a friend he isn’t even that close to and only helped because they were friends years ago. His choice of giving up my privacy and own room is truly upsetting as he knows how important privacy is to teenagers. I expressed on how I felt to him and told him it was wrong for him to do that but he dismissed it and guilt tripped me by saying I have to understand the situation. It makes me think how my dad does not respect my boundaries or even my opinion.

She is stuck with almost no options of what to do.

I do not want to live in a common space where everyone passes by me and sees me even when I am sleeping and I do not want to sleep in a space where it leaks. I am a minor who is not even in the legal age work so I can’t move out as well. We do not have any close family for me to stay at as they are all in our home country.

It sounds unreasonable to permanently kick her out of her room.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the dad’s priorities are messed up.

Another reader points out that some countries about rules about bedrooms for children.

This reader thinks Jane should move into the basement.

Another reader suggests threatening CPS.

This reader would take the living room but with some ground rules.

If I were in this situation, I think I’d try to spend the night at the friend’s house as much as possible.

It’s definitely not ideal.

