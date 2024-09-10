Her Job Includes Opportunities To Attend Events Like Sample Sales, But She Doesn’t Want To Invite Her Brother’s Girlfriend Along

In today’s story, a woman who works in fashion shares how a work event is causing tension in her family. This woman works in fashion, and was invited to a sample sale.

Her brother’s girlfriend wants to go, but she doesn’t want to take her to a work event. It’s causing drama all the way around.

AITA for not inviting my brother’s girlfriend as my plus 1? I have a job in social media for fashion. I get perks like sample sales, but I’m a size 12 so there’s very few things I can buy. I also sometimes get gifted designer items like purses or promo items. Since it is my JOB I’m actually sick of discussing fashion, and since I WFH I have a couple of nice items incase I have a work lunch or something or I might rent clothes, but my own stuff isn’t flashy.

My boyfriend’s new girlfriend Ana is one of those people that thinks you post LV on something it makes it couture. She has this insane idea that she see’s my instagram (remember rent clothes for events) that I have money and I can invite her to these events and sample sales.

There was a sample sale, and my mom asked me about it, and I told her I wasn’t planning on going. I would have her go as my plus one if she wanted, but mom said the date and time didn’t work for her. My mom is classy and had a job in advertising. (My mom got me the “in” on my current industry) She knows how to act. My brother’s girlfriend is not one of those people I would want around my peers because many of them would be there. I barely tolerate her, and I told her that this is a work event for me so I take my mom because she has worked in the industry.

Ana thinks that the Kardashians and stuff like that are high fashion or putting logos on a bag is classy. This isn’t the event for her. Even on sale these are not clothes I could afford (or fit into), and mom and I go for the cheaper accessories and maybe mingle for job security, because let’s face it with layoffs everyone in marketing and advertising everyone is on edge. I told Ana maybe another one and this event isn’t just open to everyone.

My mom saw what was going on and she said how she already has an “in” on this sample sale and that’s why she could go. Ana and my brother tried arguing with me and my mom, and I said no. Ana can’t go. My mom went as far saying Ana clearly doesn’t know how to be gracious since she has to argue when someone says no. Ana stormed off calling us gatekeeping jerks (directed at both me and my mom), and my brother thinks we should apologize to her. I refuse, citing to my brother this is exactly why I would never invite Ana anywhere.

