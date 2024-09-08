Her Little Brother Tells Her Everything, And Their Mom Thinks She Should Relay All Of The Secrets To Her

Is it okay for siblings to keep secrets from their parents?

That’s the question in today’s story where an older sister wonders if she needs to tell her mom everything her little brother tells her.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA My mom expects me (32F) to tell her things my brother (16M) tells me Ok so I’m 32, my brother is 16. I have my own two kids and I’m very close with my brother AND my parents. My brother confides in me about stuff (AS A REGULAR SIBLING RELATIONSHIP).

Her brother would rather open up to her than their mom.

For example, break ups with girlfriends and he recently started having some drinks with friends. For some reason, he doesn’t want to tell my mom these things. When I was younger, my mom was a lot more calm and understanding.

Now the mom is getting angry.

I understand why he doesn’t want to tell her things sometimes. She can be a little unhinged. My mom gets SO MAD at me for not telling her things he tells me.

She gives some examples of things her brother told her.

She got very angry at me for not telling her about a breakup my brother had. But he asked me not to and I want to keep his trust. My parents just found out he has been having some drinks with his friends. My mom is so mad at me for not telling her and thinks I’m a terrible sister for not trying to protect him.

She wonders if she should tell her parents everything her brother tells her.

I would absolutely tell my parents anything that he tells me if I believed he was in trouble or making very bad decisions. AITA for keeping the things he tells me to myself?

Her little brother will stop confiding in her if he knows she’s going to turn around and tell their mom everything he said.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader thinks it’s important for her to maintain her current relationship with her brother.

Another reader points out that it’s not her fault that her brother doesn’t want to confide in their mom.

This person warns her not to share what her brother says with their mom.

Another person calls her “a wonderful sister.”

If she doesn’t keep the conversations confidential, her brother will probably stop sharing details of his life with her.

Mom definitely shouldn’t want that.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.