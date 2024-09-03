Her Roommate Leaves Food Out Despite Warnings That The Dog Will Eat It, But She Gets Upset And Refuses To Take Blame

Living with roommates often means making compromises, especially where pets are concerned.

So, what do you do when your dog keeps getting into your roommate’s food despite everyone agreeing to keep things out of reach?

In the following story, one roommate deals with this exact issue.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for telling my roommate its their fault my dog eats their food I (22) live with two roommates, Lilo (22) and Cam (26). It’s a small house and Lilo and I both own dogs, both are big-large breeds. Lilo’s dog Ant is a 2y/o extremely high-energy working breed. My dog, Horse, is a 3 y/o rescue I adopted nearly a year ago. He was extremely neglected and had a lot of behavioral problems before coming here, but has come a long way. But he isn’t perfect, and I’m still working on it with him every day.

That’s where the issue lies. Horse eats any food left out. He’s big enough that he can jump onto our kitchen counters, and we quickly learned that no food could be left out unsupervised. We discussed it, and all agreed that we’d do our best to keep food stored properly and keep our meals close by.

She thought everyone was on the same page, but she was wrong.

I’ve been trying to train him out of it in the meantime, but the reward of stealing food far outweighs any ethical training/reprimand I give him. I told my roommates this, and that while I’d continue trying to train it out, he might never be safe around their food, and that any time he steals their food, it sends me ten steps backwards, as it enforces the behaviour. Despite all agreements and conversations, over the past year, Lilo has constantly left food out, in reach, in a room he has access to, and then walks away for stretches of time. He is constantly getting her food and drinks, which she then complains about to me. Note that it’s only Lilo, as Cam has no issues putting food away or just being aware. Well, tonight, Lilo complained that Horse had eaten some of a meal she had made after she left the room. I told her it was her fault for leaving, knowing him, and what we’d all agreed on. AITA?

Well, it’s not like she didn’t know the dog would eat her food.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this issue.

This person thinks the roommate is to blame.

Here are some great thoughts.

This person has an opposite viewpoint.

These are harsh words, but true.

Clearly, their system isn’t working, so something needs to be done.

Until then, everyone should do their best to keep food out of reach.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.