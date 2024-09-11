Her Stepmother Had Always Been Mean To Her, So She Found A Way To Make Her Look Bad At A Party

When parents get remarried, it can sometimes be very difficult on the kids.

I imagine that goes double if a stepparent decides to lean into the “evil” stereotype.

This hurt stepdaughter decided not to take the high road.

Check out the details below.

Embarrassed my Dad’s awful wife by pointing out facts This was years ago, I was probably about ten, but it’s still one of my favorite memories of this woman. My Dad’s wife has always been the definition of horrible stepmom.

She was a bad stepmom from the beginning.

I met her as a toddler and even at that age she would do everything she could to make me feel unwanted by talking badly about me and my family. She got worse over the years (not getting into it, but it was rough). She always had to make sure I knew I wasn’t wanted.

She corrected the stepmom at a party.

One day we were at a party filled with people I never met and they weren’t family, I assume it was a coworker’s or something. She had struck up a conversation and was bonding with someone new when I happened to hear her mention the number of kids she had. I corrected her, and she had to backtrack and say she was talking about the kids she birthed.

She has no regrets.

The lady she was talking to noped out of there so quick, it was hilarious. I got in trouble but considering I’m still laughing to this day, super worth it.

That was very rude of the stepmom not to count her stepchild as her child.

What is it with stepmothers being so mean to their step-kids?

Cinderella is truth all too often.

