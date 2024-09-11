He’s Sick And Has Expensive Medical Bills, But His Wife Is Prioritizing Sending Her Daughter To Private School

When you have a medical problem and need healthcare and medication, that should be a top priority.

AITA for asking my uncle’s mistress (now-wife) to pay for his healthcare? My uncle (my dad’s brother) married young to a woman from a wealthy family. Their marriage fell apart over time, and he ended up cheating on her multiple times. They stayed married until he got his long-term mistress pregnant. After this came to light, they divorced.

My uncle lost his family home and moved in with his mistress (now-wife) far from our extended family. He’s now almost 70 with a teenage daughter, while his other kids are adults with their own families. Unfortunately, he’s fallen ill and needs medication, but his savings ran out due to bad investments. My dad has been paying for his medical bills, but he is retiring later this year.

I recently asked his now-wife to prioritize his healthcare over other expenses, especially since she’s still planning to send their kid to an expensive private school (all my cousins went there) and hasn’t been taking proper care of his health (and foods). She accused me of meddling in too much and not wanting her daughter to succeed in life and jealous of her as I did not go to a private school growing up.

I sympathize with my uncle’s situation, but I also feel like this is largely self-inflicted on my uncle’s and her part. Still, I don’t think it’s fair for my dad to bear the burden. AITA for asking my uncle’s wife to focus on his healthcare?

