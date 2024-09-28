His Classmate Wanted The Cheese Under The Burger, So He Made Sure To Give Him Exactly What He Wanted

Does cheese go on top of the burger patty or under the burger patty?

Most people would say that’s a matter of opinion, but according to one guy, not at all.

But listen…maybe there’s another option.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

He asked for cheese under the burger, he got cheese under the burger I am currently running a charity restaurant with my school where I am in charge of the burgers. I had an argument with a guy from my class today where he said that cheese should be underneath the burger.

He doesn’t like the guy.

I don’t really like this guy (not because of this, he’s just annoying) and I felt a little malicious when he came to eat last night. He said cheese under the burger was superior?

He put cheese under the entire burger.

Well then. He got cheese under the burger. Underneath the entire thing, including the bread. He could laugh about it, but I’ll probably get a complaint about it later today.

I could see this coming, but it’s still funny.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader also knew what was coming…

Another reader shares “burger test” results.

This reader would’ve complied in another way…

This reader gives a reason for putting the cheese under the burger patty.

Another reader thinks the request wasn’t out of line.

I’ve never tried cheese under the burger, but now I need to try it!

I mean, more cheese is more cheese.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.