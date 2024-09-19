His Cousin Kept Bragging She Could Take His Job, So He Challenged Her To Prove It

Let’s face it, working with a family member can be challenging, no matter the circumstances.

So, what would you do if a relative kept claiming they could take your job?

In the following article, one man gives his cousin the opportunity she’s been asking for.

Here’s how it played out.

AITA for humiliating my cousin with our boss? Three years ago, I (27m) got an offer to work with one of the company’s higher-ups, and I’ve been doing it since then. I’m essentially her assistant. I worked as an analyst before, and I still do, but in a different role. My cousin “Jane” (25f) knows the good side of my job (that I travel A LOT and the pay is stupidly good) thanks to my mom, who loves to share everything about us. She started working with our boss as a secretary a year ago. From the moment she started working here, she has stated that she is better than me and is going to take my position. She says this every time we are in the office or with family. She thinks we are on the same level because I’m our boss’s assistant.

Jane had to learn the hard way.

We returned from Europe last week, and on Friday she said again that she can’t wait to take my spot and start traveling. I just got tired of it and told her that if she really want it, she could take it. I said I’ve had enough. Let’s do it right now. I took her to our boss’ office and told her that Jane wants a shot for my position and would like an interview. 10 minutes later, Jane came out crying and went home. I talked with the boss, and everything is cool. I went yesterday to a family gathering, and Jane was there with my aunt and uncle, who berated me for humiliating her with our boss and was reprimanded. I told them that she wanted my job, and I gave her an opportunity to take it, it is not my fault she failed. AITA?

