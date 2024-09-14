Horrible Boss Fired Her On Her Engagement Day And Asked For Her To Finish A Report Without Being Paid, So She Refused To Help And Left Them In The Lurch

Some bosses are right out of devil’s workshop and it shows!

This boss fired an employee on her engagement day after knowing that she was about to get proposed to.

What?!?!

Yeah, it ruined everything for her, so she ruined them right back.

Find out how things went down.

AITA for not forgiving at my boss I recently got engaged. The week leading up to my engagement, my SO arranged a staycation for us at a top tier hotel with the intention of proposing.

She was over the moon about the engagement.

I knew the plans and was super excited (we both discussed it and are ok with it). The whole week I was radiating happiness and my productivity soared. Then on Friday, the day we were leaving for our vacation, my boss calls me up.

He was big mean.

After beating around the bush and a lot of blame on me, he said I was to be fired immediately after the project was done. And that he expected me to continue to support him despite being fired, with no compensation. I was devastated. Suddenly all I could think about was our financial situation, job applications, my future plans being derailed.

The boss was well aware!

Here’s the kicker. My boss KNEW my SO’s plans. He knew there would be a proposal. He still decided to tell me ON THE DAY I was fired. My SO called to chew him out(we all work together) and he says I’m obviously over reacting and blowing it out of proportion.

He twisted the story.

It’s my own fault for letting it get to me and that I’m being mean. I can’t forgive him, and it’s destroyed my motivation to work. I’ve been avoiding him.

He’s been bad mouthing her!

He’s been complaining to my other co workers without telling them context and saying I’m being immature for not letting a simple misunderstanding go. AITA for not letting it go? It’s dividing the people I work with.

The boss could have surely found a better time to lay her off.

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this one.

This person is confused about the details of the story.

This user knows the boss doesn’t deserve being supported.

The boss acted immaturely in this situation.

Another list of questions from a perplexed user.

This person knows the boss overstepped and messed up.

Good for her!

