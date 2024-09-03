Husband Uses Money Intended For Their Newborn’s Care To Buy Hunting Land, Leaving Wife Struggling With Bills And Questioning Their Future Together

They say finances are the number one topic of arguments in couples, and the subjects of this story are no exception.

When a mother makes a simple inquiry about her newborn child’s savings account, she uncovers her husband has been using the money without her consent.

The revelation reveals deep rifts between their financial priorities and their overall trust.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for making my husband give our daughter the money gifted to us for her future? Me (26F) and my husband (32M) had a baby in July of 2023. We had announced a little before Christmas of ‘22 that we were expecting and our families were ecstatic at the news. I have always wanted to be a mom, since I was a small child. My Father-In-Law was so ecstatic at the news that he gifted us $4,000 for Christmas to help with medical bills and for the baby.

On paper, it appears this family shouldn’t have any worries about their financial future.

My Father-In-Law is a half owner of a multi-state, multi-million dollar business, of which my husband is slated to take over with his sister sometime next year. In our state, it is a requirement to have a social security number prior to opening a bank account, which my daughter, in utero, did not have.

The husband and wife came to an agreement that seemed to suit everyone.

Therefore, it was agreed to enter the money in our joint account until after our daughter was born. I don’t monitor this joint account because it’s at my husband’s bank, not mine. To pay for medical costs associated with her birth, I had used my HSA, covering the full amount by myself. I also created her a bank account through my bank, which my husband was supposed to be a trustee on, but failed to sign the paperwork in time, so my dad was designated instead.

A year later, the wife inquires about the status of their daughter’s funds and she doesn’t like her husband’s answer.

Today, while driving home from an event, I asked about the $4K, considering our daughter is a year old, and asked for permission to withdraw the funds and enter it into our daughter’s legitimate account. My husband started claiming that I already used the money for medical bills, and that I cashed it into my personal account. I told him that I did not do that and showed him my account from that time period.

Her husband is quick to defend himself, and actively shifts the blame to her.

He said that if it was in the joint account it is gone, and that he used it towards hunting land, which I didn’t give the okay to drop that money towards. He then called me ridiculous for even bringing it up, and that our baby isn’t entitled to that money as it was for medical expenses and care of her which he barely pays anything towards.

The wife says she’s already bearing the brunt of the financial responsibility here.

I pay 75% of daycare costs, and all of grocery bills including formula/milk, and the baby is covered under my healthcare plan as his health plan is awful from his family’s business. We split our mortgage 50/50, but I was the one who paid for the entire down payment. The whole situation was brought up when it did, as I am beginning to struggle to make ends meet, and have been unable to transfer money every paycheck to our daughter’s account. I’ve been putting $150 away a paycheck, as I want to be able to help her get a car/go to college if she so chooses.

Her husband still refuses to listen, but she persists.

I explained this, and my husband accused me of blowing through the money again and refuses to check. I told him that I wasn’t asking, I was telling him that he needs to check and that he needed to figure out where the money went. AITA?

How could her husband be so irresponsible with their daughter’s money?

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

This redditor heard what they needed to hear and they say it’s time for the wife to get out of this marriage!

She should call in the rest of her family for backup to make sure her needs are advocated for.

This user suspects the problem actually goes much deeper.

Her husband is acting just plain manipulative.

In the aftermath of a financial betrayal, the couple has a lot of work to do to establish a more equitable financial partnership.

After all, their daughter’s future is at stake here.

