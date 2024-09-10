Intrusive Neighbors Trespassed On This Guy’s Property And Were Bitten By His Dog. Now They Want Compensation Even Though They’re The Ones Who Took The Shared Fence Down To Begin With.

It’s natural for people to feel entitled to one another’s life after they’ve spent years living next to each other.

But familiarity doesn’t mean you can trespass on someone’s land without their permission.

Find out what happened when this person’s neighbors intruded and got more than they bargained for in the process.

Neighbor trespassed and was bitten…crap has gone off the rails!! Pitchforks! Fences!! Lawyers! Oh my! My next door neighbor of 12 years has a lawn care business and has done my yard the entire time I’ve lived here. He has always, always, ALWAYS checked with me before going in the back yard…expect this time.

They found an opportunity and took it!

We were out of town a couple weeks ago. The neighbor (let’s call him Joe) and his friend (how about calling him Ray) were doing the mowing, edging, and weed eating of the yards on their route. Joe came to our door and rang the bell.

Poochie knew what was happening!

No one answered and the dog, Poochie, barked for at least 90 seconds solid. Joe and Ray decided to enter the backyard fence anyway. Poochie went out the pet door and bit Ray on the leg. Ray chased the dog with the weed eater and yelled.

Ray took it too far!

Ray left and returned with a pitchfork. He stood at the back door screaming for the dog to come back outside so Ray could “bury” him and that it was “time to die mother-.” Did I mention I have all this on surveillance video??

Things got unreasonable!

Anyway, I get a phone call from the neighbor’s wife informing me Ray was bitten and going to the hospital. When we returned home two days later, Ray and Joe came over and demanded I pay the medical bills. Apparently there was a puncture wound that required a Band-Aid. I declined and asked why they came inside the fence without permission when Joe had always received explicit consent before going out back.

Joe had absurd explanations for his intrusion!

Joe said he assumed someone was home even though there were no cars in the driveway and no one answered the door. Clearly, this guy uses an entirely different logic algorithm than I do. Joe and Ray stomped off back to their home next door. Half an hour later Joe sent me text messages informing me he was taking down our shared fence that is technically on his property.

He can’t believe it!

HUH???? Because he couldn’t shake me down for medical bills he is removing the fence to punish me? This guy is an irrational, unreasonable bully!!

This guy had to deal with the bullies on his own!

The fence was removed on Saturday and I’m currently getting estimates for a replacement. And I received a letter from one of the local ambulance chasing law firms asking for my homeowner’s insurance info. You will get that info only when I’m legally compelled to disclose it during discovery.

He knows he has some perks!

C R A Z Y This is the inspiration for a new fence. No HOA is awesome!

Apparently, those guys deserved being bitten!

Let’s find out what the Reddit community thinks about this story.

This user knows the end result!

This person would want to take some precautions.

This user thinks being straightforward with the trespasser would do the job!

Another interesting trespassing situation!

Let’s upgrade levels! Says this user.

Everyone supports action against the big bullies!

We love to see it, honestly.

