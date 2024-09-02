Jeweler Said She’s Making Good Money By Selling “Hideous” Beaded MLB Necklaces Online. – ‘Are people actually wearing these?’

I haven’t paid attention to baseball in a long time, so this was all news to me…

Apparently, beaded necklaces are a big hit among MLB players, and a TikTokker named Avery talked to viewers about how she’s capitalizing on the trend.

Avery said, “A good friend, he got drafted by the Phillies last summer, and he texted me and he said, ‘Are you still making jewelry? If so, me and my buddies really want some of these necklaces. Can you make us some? By the way, if you start a business for these you’ll probably make a wrecking.”

Avery admitted, “My first thought was, ‘That’s the most hideous necklace I’ve ever seen in my life.’ Second question is, are people actually wearing these? And third question—again, why?”

Avery said that she decided to push ahead with the business idea anyway and added that things have been going well and she had nine new orders the day before she filmed her video.

Nice work!

Here’s her video.

Get ’em while they’re hot!

