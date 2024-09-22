Multiple Cousins Inherited Equal Shares Of Their Grandfather’s Homestead, But One Cousin Made A Way Bigger Profit And It Led To Anger And Hurt Feelings

In today’s story, one cousin makes a “gamble” by keeping the land inherited from a late grandfather.

The problem is that the other cousins, feel cheated for not making a huge profit too.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for scamming my cousins out of their inheritance? Those are my cousins’ words, not mine. I don’t think I’m wrong. Years ago our grandfather passed. In his will, he left our family’s traditional homestead to me and my cousins. This homestead has over 100 acres and is about 90 mins from a very large city. We all had equal shares of the homestead so my cousins wanted to sell it and take the cash. I didn’t.

He has several reason for not wanting to sell the land.

The homestead has sentimental values to me and tbh, is quite beautiful. There’s a large pond on it that is fed by a spring and several forest patches randomly throughout the land. I spent some of my best years and some of my most precious memories were made on this land. The best part was that the land was given an agricultural tax designation so the yearly property tax was very low. I also wanted to keep it because I thought it would increase in value due to its location.

He had a good reason for thinking the land would increase in value, but it was pure speculation.

Back then several out-of-state companies were talking about moving to our state. In addition, the cities in the area was trying to turn the surrounding areas into Silicon Valley 2 so they were courting tech businesses with tax breaks. I thought the land was going to be in a prime location if any of that comes to pass. I want to make it clear that none of the businesses moved to our city at that point, and they didn’t even say they were moving to our state. In fact, our state was one of many on their lists. I didn’t have any inside information, and everything I knew was based on the public news available to everyone. I didn’t bring it up to the cousins during our talks.

He bought the cousins’ shares, so he now owns all the land.

To make a long story short, I bought out their shares at market value. Everything was done legally and everyone was happy at the time. I held on to the homestead through good times and bad times. I held on to it through many offers from many developers.

He decided to sell part of the land, and the cousins are now upset.

After about a decade, companies started to move to our state and many to the areas where I predicted they would. My land’s value has soared and developers call me daily with some even visiting in person weekly. While I plan to keep the bulk of the land and am living in the house my great grandfather built, I recently sold 2 acres for 100x the price I paid my cousins for the entire land. When they found out, c*** hit the fan.

He wonders if it was wrong not to share the profit with the cousins.

The family exploded and they are screaming I cheated them out of their inheritance. I pointed out it took a decade for anything to happen so it was the very definition of a gamble, and I just happen to come out on top. They argue that I should have told them that this could have happened. I argued I made my decision on publicly available information. Many in the family want me to update their shares but I refuse. I view it as a business gamble I won. AITA?

The cousins are obviously jealous, but they wanted to sell the land. It wasn’t like he tricked them.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

The cousins sound greedy.

Sometimes things don’t work out the way we want.

