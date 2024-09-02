Neighborhood Kids Won’t Stop Vandalizing Their Property, So They Put Up Another Fence To Stop The Chaos. But Now People Are Threatening To Tear It Down With Hammers.

No matter how hard you try to keep the peace, sometimes you just have rotten neighbors.

AITA for cutting access on my property?

Kids were using mine & my neighbor’s property as a cut thru and causing damage, throwing trash and breaking stuff. There were rocks thrown, broken fencing, dogs hit, broken window, and shed damage. The fence was replaced after they had altered to cut thru and a second fence with a locked gate was also installed closer to the road to prevent usage. So they were suppose to be stopped.

Well the community was mixed on the usage of our property even though survey & plat says ours and neighbors. Our insurance is responsible if they are hurt. some in support some complain. Well tonight kids climbed over the pad locked metal fencing ran down the trail then climbed over a 6′ privacy fence causing damage to the aluminum fencing they were too heavy for. 2 of the 4 kids were fine. But 2 were really big jerks in talking back to us telling us they are gonna do what they want.

When I posted on community page this occurred again because they also broke my neighbors fence and her husband died yesterday so she is already dealing with a lot, the self proclaimed mayor decided to threaten me with his friends calling me an AH and offering “free hammers” to destroy the rest of the fencing. So AITA for blocking access with my neighbor?

