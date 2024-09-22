Old Friend Wants Help Landing The Same Job He Did, But They’re Unsure Whether To Help Or Keep Their Distance

Landing a dream job is an incredible achievement, especially when the competition is fierce, and the process takes months.

So, what if someone from your past, who hasn’t exactly been a great friend, suddenly wants your help to land the same job?

In the following story, someone finds themselves in this exact dilemma.

Here’s what’s going on.

WIBTA for refusing to help someone land the same job that I have? A while ago, I landed an amazing, much sought-after job (they get upwards of 40,000 applications each year). It was an incredibly long process that took 6 months to complete, and I had applied unsuccessfully the year before. Shortly before starting the job, someone I went to school with asked me about the job and that they intended to apply. I gave them some general info (which could have been found online, bro). I used to briefly be friends with this person, but they seriously let me down a couple of times (e.g., they promised to help me out when I was sick but never showed up or apologised). I decided to phase out the ‘friendship’. I hadn’t spoken to them in years until they saw that I was starting this job.

Here’s why they really don’t want to help.

They have been messaging me up to three times a day the last couple of days, asking for advice and/or updating me on their application process. Personally, I don’t think they deserve this job, and I don’t particularly want to have to work with them or make them believe I am letting them back into my life again. So, I don’t want to help them land this job. They are the type to use people for personal gain, which goes against the values of the company in every single way. This person is likely to ask for more and more advice from me if they progress through the rounds I would feel like an ******* because employment is stupidly difficult to find right now, but I also don’t think I have to help this person out at all. AITA?

Eek. These types of situations are never fun.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this issue.

They weren’t willing to help before, but now they expect favors. Quite the turnaround!

