Older Siblings Want To Split The Bill For Mother’s Day Evenly, But This Single Sibling Doesn’t Think That’s Fair

Is it fair to split the bill 3 ways when some people are clearly spending more than others?

That’s the question in today’s story where one younger sibling does not think it’s fair to split the bill.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my siblings I don’t want to split the bill equally since they have kids and I don’t? I have two older sisters (both over 30 years old), while I’m still in my 20s. The thing is, they suggested to invite my mom to lunch for Mother’s Day and they were talking about splitting the expenses in 3 parts. Both of them have 2 kids each while I don’t.

Given past (bad) experiences where the kids were not contemplated in the bill but still would eat I told them I did not like the idea of splitting in 3 since their kids should be taken into account, mind you, the kids are not babies, one of them will soon turn 18. At the mention of that they did not like it and called me confrontational and my mom even found out and took their side, as per usual.

To give you some more context as to why it bothers me: A similar experience happened before during a trip where I had to pay a third out of all the expenses, my mom another and my sister another (husband and kids included). She thought my mom and I were oblivious about the whole thing but my mom begged me to not say anything to not start a fight but now I think I’ve held my silence for long. So, the question is, AITA for wanting the bill to be split differently considering I don’t have kids and I’m only paying for my share and my mom’s?

