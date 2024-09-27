Overworked Husband Tries To Keep The Peace With His Pregnant Wife, But When She Sets Up A Friend To Test His Loyalty He’s Ready To End The Relationship

Pregnancy can be an emotional rollercoaster, but for some, it feels more like a freefall into chaos.

WIBTA if I ask my pregnant wife to move out because she and her best friend decided to “test” my loyalty? My wife is pregnant with our daughter. Initially we were really happy and excited about it. But then, she starts acting like a nut job.

He lists out his many grievances.

She gets angry and irritated for small things, insults me when she doesn’t like the food I make, starts acting insecure and accuses me of losing attraction for her. For example, she wanted to eat chicken sandwiches for dinner last week. Well, I made chicken sandwiches. So she eats all the sandwiches, leaves me nothing and told me that they tasted like ****.

This has been an ongoing issue for the couple.

I wasn’t ticked because she left me nothing. But if she didn’t like them, why did she have to eat everything? When I asked her this she told me that she was hungry. Ok fine. She does this every time. Eats everything I make and calls it ****.

He tries his best to keep the piece, until one day, the wife decides to test him.

I don’t argue with her because I work for more than 80 hours a week and I really want to have some peace when I’m home. So, yesterday, a random girl starts at flirting with me after the gym and asked me if I wanted to meet up with her for some drinks. I rejected her and told her that I was married.

At first he thought it was random, until he asked his wife about it.

And when I got home, my wife started to hug me and apologise. When I asked her what happened, she told me that her best friend suggested a test for my loyalty. So they asked a mutual friend to flirt with me and asked me out.

This was his final straw.

And I passed. Yay!! I’m really ticked. I’m done with her antics. WIBTA if I ask her to move out?

