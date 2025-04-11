High Schooler Worked Hard To Earn Money For Her Grad Night Trip, But Her Mom Wants Her To Give Her Savings To Her Sister

Imagine working really hard to save up for something that was important to you.

Then imagine your mom telling you to give quite a bit of that money to your sister.

You probably wouldn’t want to do that, but that’s exactly what happens in this story.

Let’s see what happens.

AITA for throwing a slight tantrum after my mom made me pay for something for my sister I (17 f) have been working hard for 3 weeks collecting cans and bottles to sell for money for my grad night trip. Today I finally went with my mom to sell all the bottles (not the cans) I’ve collected. And for my effort I got 23 whole dollars, just for me. My mom (53 f) also sold the bottles she”s collected (this will be important later).

Then it was time to pick up her sister.

After selling all the bottles we went to pick my younger sister (16 f) from school, she had 20 dollars and wanted to buy the new hunger games book that came out just this day (march 18). So we went to the closest Barnes & Noble and she got the book Sunrise on the Reaping. It was 30 dollars and she only had 20. I didn’t notice and wasn’t paying attention I was busy playing with a cute bunny toy when my mom called my name and I was so confused.

She had worked very hard to collect so many bottles.

My mom had gotten 26 dollars from the bottles and cans she sold so she had money and yet asked me to help my sister pay for the book. Now normally I wouldn’t mind but I had spent 3 weeks going to my teachers and taking their bottles, picking the bottles from the streets in front of people (I have severe social anxiety) but I bared through it all for the money. And here my mom was telling me to give my hard earned cash to my sister so that she could buy the book.

She really, really didn’t want to give her sister any of her money.

I tried to protest but she wasn’t having it. I was devastated, I didn’t want to hand over my money, after a small and short accidental tantrum. Eventually we reached an agreement, that she would pay me back the money.

She wonders why her sister’s feelings were more important than her feelings.

It still hurt but whatever at least I would get my money back, but now she’s mad at me for embarrassing her. I understand her I really do I am 17 after all but she isn’t considering how embarrassed I was. She isn’t considering my feelings. So AITA.

Her mom shouldn’t have made her help her sister pay for the book. If her sister can’t afford the book, she can collect bottles and cans, or get the book from the library.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she should’ve just stuck to saying “no.”

That’s a lot of money for a book if you don’t have a lot of money.

How quickly did she get the money back?

Her sister needs to start collecting bottles and cans.

It’s not like it’s hard.

