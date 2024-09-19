Scientists Refute UNESCO’s Decision To Not List The Great Barrier Reef As ‘In Danger’ And Provide The Proof

The Great Barrier Reef, one of the world’s most magnificent natural wonders, is “facing catastrophic damage.” That is according to scientists and researchers at the University of Wollongong, Australia, who refute UNESCO’s recent decision not to list the coral superstructure as ‘in danger’.

In a recent paper published in the journal Nature, the research team – led by Dr Benjamin Henley – provided evidence of the significant rise in temperatures at the Great Barrier Reef over the past 400 years. These temperatures have sharply escalated in recent summers, the study demonstrates.

In a statement, Dr Henley explained his findings and his devastation at UNESCO’s ruling:

“When I plotted the 2024 data point, I had to triple check my calculations – it was off the charts – far above the previous record high in 2017. I could almost not believe it. Tragically, mass coral bleaching has occurred yet again this year. In the absence of rapid, coordinated and ambitious global action to combat climate change, we will likely witness the demise of one of Earth’s most spectacular natural wonders. When you compile all of the evidence we have, it’s the inevitability of the impacts on the reef in the coming years that really gets to me.”

When corals are exposed to particularly high temperatures, coral bleaching occurs. This loss of color in the corals is because of the stress on their systems, when they are in temperatures that they struggle to cope in. Though corals can recover if temperatures return to their tolerable range, long-term coral bleaching ultimately leads to the death of the corals themselves.

Coral death in the Great Barrier Reef would have a significant effect on the biodiversity and ecosystems in this beautiful part of the natural world. Since the rising temperatures are a result of human effects on the environment, it is imperative that we act to keep the climate crisis under control and preserve one of our planet’s most unique natural wonders.

Explaining the threat to the Great Barrier Reef, Dr Henley continued:

“Our climate model analysis confirms that human influence on the climate system is responsible for the rapid warming in recent decades. Without urgent intervention, our iconic Great Barrier Reef is at risk of near-annual bleaching from high ocean temperatures. The Reef’s fundamental ecological integrity and outstanding universal value are at stake. We have many of the key solutions to stop climate change; what we need is a step change in the level of coordinated national and international action to transition to net zero. We can never lose hope. Every fraction of a degree of warming we avoid will lead to a better future for the human and natural systems of our planet. We hope that our study equips policymakers with more evidence to pursue deeper cuts in greenhouse gas emissions internationally.”

Though significant damage has already occurred at the Great Barrier Reef, there is hope for the future. However, this all hinges on how the world reacts to these threats. F

rom the University of Wollongong, Australia, the message is clear: the time for action is now if this Australian icon is to be saved.

