Someone Parked A Car And Blocked Them From Getting Into His Apartment Building, So They Made Sure The Driver Got A Rude Awakening

Block the Driveway? Fine I’ll block because I got nowhere to go. “I (30 something male, never will reveal my age lol) had a hard day at work and just left the gym with my roommate. As most of you know going to the gym usually makes you hungry as heck, so I was already slightly cranky. We live in a apartment building in a city on a major street. Our building has two driveways: one in and one out. The clickers to open the garage will only open the in doors, and there’s a button to open the out doors inside the garage.

So as we are about pull up to the turn to get to the driveway we see a huge black SUV blocking everything. Seeing this I was definitely ticked because I hungry and tired. Since I didn’t know who’s car that was I called my landlord and see if anyone had a car like that in the building. However the landlord told me the person was chased off earlier for blocking the driveway. The landlord tried to have him towed but technically since he was on public streets the towing companies wouldn’t touch it (still wondering why but whatever). They called the police earlier but the person disappeared before the police got there. So I ask if I could call the non emergency number to get the police to tow it away. He said be my guest. So I’m halfway through dialing the number when it clicked that they said this was the second time today that this guy has done this. That’s when I think the hanger become petty.

I backed up my car and parked it 3 inches from the guys driver side and put my hazards on. Then called the police and waited. I knew the person wouldn’t be able to move his car at all because his passenger side door was being blocked by a tree. We waited about 45 minutes for the police to show up. They asked me if I called the police and I replied yes. They asked me why I was parked so close and I explain the above. The cops burst out laughing and asked me to move up and bit so they could get the information. 10 minutes later they came back to my car and said I was free to go and a tow truck would be there in 20 minutes (slow day aparently). Aparently this guys plates didn’t match the vehicle, and the plates were expired. So that’s 3 tickets and a tow. I pulled into the garage, up to my apartment, and smirked as I watched them pull away with his SUV. A tow truck. Cooking all the while. Best tacos ever.”

