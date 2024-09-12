Supervisor Fails To Ensure That The Employees Had Their Break, So One Of Them Involves The Boss’s Boss To Force A Solution

Imagine dealing with a boss so bad that even people he doesn’t supervise can’t stand him.

That’s the reality for one hospital worker who decided to take matters into her own hands after being denied proper breaks.

When her supervisor ignored her concerns, she cc’d his boss, sparking a workplace showdown.

Read on for the story!

AITA for CCing my boss’s boss? I work for a hospital in a new position and we’ve had a problem with my supervisor just being terrible at his job. Like so terrible that people he doesn’t supervise also hate him. He doesn’t reply to emails, gives us vague instructions so that if we get yelled at he can say that he didn’t tell us to do whatever we’re getting yelled at for and the biggest problem is that he doesn’t properly staff the shifts. We are supposed to take 2 fifteen minute breaks and a thirty minute lunch every day, but we’re not allowed to leave our positions unattended, so there needs to be at least one person not assigned to a specific position to give us breaks. He doesn’t do this. As a result most of us don’t get breaks.

Well, that’s not fair.

He recently called out the staff for eating food while not on lunch. This really angered me because the reason we weren’t taking lunches is because of his stupid schedule. I decided to write him an email and cc his boss. I asked him what he would like us to do for lunch because there isn’t anyone to cover. He sent back a reply without the cc vaguely telling me to have a person at another post cover my lunch but not directly saying it.

Ummm…

I replied and cc’d his boss back in and laid out what specifically he was asking me to do and made him confirm that he wanted me to have one of the posts unattended to give me my breaks and he confirmed and then told me to stop cc’ing his boss. I was talking to one of the other people he supervises and they said it was wrong of me to get his boss involved but I really don’t think I would have gotten a reply otherwise. This break problem has been one that he’s gotten yelled at for before and I think he’ll likely get yelled at again because he hasn’t done anything about it. AITA for getting my bosses boss involved?

So, was she out of line for pulling in the higher-ups, or was this just a necessary move to get a response?

The people of Reddit don’t think she did anything wrong.

This person even says to kick it up a notch.

This person agrees…do more.

Like, did it even happen if HR isn’t involved?

Up the chain-of-command we go!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.