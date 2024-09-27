Target Secret Shopper Said He Was Kicked Out After He Tested Out A Toy. – ‘I’m having a great time, and I saw this guy.’

Who knew that secret shoppers in stores were supposed to lay down the law?!?!

I sure didn’t!

But I guess it happens, because a TikTokker named Mark took to the social media platform to tell viewers about what went down when he was browsing around the toy section at a Target store.

Mark said he noticed he was being followed around the Target store while shopping, which made him suspicious.

He finally lost the guy who was following him and ended up in the toy aisle.

Mark said, “I’m having a great time, and I saw this guy; his name is DJ Bouncin’ Beats. And in the box he was in, it said, ‘Try me. Tell me something, and I’ll make it into a song.’”

That’s when Mark decided to make the toy moan…

The man who had been following him reappeared and asked him what he was doing with the toy.

Mark told him he was just playing around, but the man said what he did was “unacceptable” and that he needed to leave the store.

Mark believes the man was a Target secret shopper.

Watch your back, folks!

Take a look at his video.

@mmarkroberts secret shoppers at target will sneak up on you when you least expect it — but for real i shoulda just blamed dj bouncin beats ♬ original sound – Mark Roberts

That escalated quickly!

