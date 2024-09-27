September 27, 2024 at 5:21 pm

Target Secret Shopper Said He Was Kicked Out After He Tested Out A Toy. – ‘I’m having a great time, and I saw this guy.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mmarkroberts

Who knew that secret shoppers in stores were supposed to lay down the law?!?!

I sure didn’t!

But I guess it happens, because a TikTokker named Mark took to the social media platform to tell viewers about what went down when he was browsing around the toy section at a Target store.

Source: TikTok

Mark said he noticed he was being followed around the Target store while shopping, which made him suspicious.

He finally lost the guy who was following him and ended up in the toy aisle.

Mark said, “I’m having a great time, and I saw this guy; his name is DJ Bouncin’ Beats. And in the box he was in, it said, ‘Try me. Tell me something, and I’ll make it into a song.’”

That’s when Mark decided to make the toy moan…

Source: TikTok

The man who had been following him reappeared and asked him what he was doing with the toy.

Mark told him he was just playing around, but the man said what he did was “unacceptable” and that he needed to leave the store.

Mark believes the man was a Target secret shopper.

Watch your back, folks!

Source: TikTok

Take a look at his video.

@mmarkroberts

secret shoppers at target will sneak up on you when you least expect it — but for real i shoulda just blamed dj bouncin beats

♬ original sound – Mark Roberts

Now let’s see what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And this person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

That escalated quickly!

