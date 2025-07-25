Her Partner Refused To Adjust Their Bills To Their Incomes, So She Realized His Ego Might Be Louder Than His Logic

When two people earn different salaries, finding a fair way to split expenses isn’t always simple — especially when pride gets in the way.

One woman suggests splitting their shared bills more proportionally to their earnings, but when the idea bruises her partner’s masculinity, tensions abound.

AITA for suggesting me and my partner pay 50% our wages to the bills So, I (27f) and my partner (26m) have been together 6 years. We’re moving in together within the next year and buying a house, so obviously finances have come up. My partner is pretty chill and level-headed. In fact, he usually makes the most logical decisions, but on this one I think he’s being a bit of an idiot and letting his masculinity run his mind.

She explains the situation further.

So I make over 10k more than he does a year. I have a very good and stable job that gets a small pay rise every year per experience. He works full-time and works hard for his wage. It’s not a bad one at all, it’s just still less than me.

So she had an idea that could make things more equitable between them.

I posed the idea that we should split the bills 50% of our wages. To me, that makes sense — we’re paying the same, it’s still equal, it’s just that I’ll pay a bit more because I earn a bit more.

But her partner didn’t approve of this idea at all.

He did not like this suggestion and kicked up a fuss about wanting to pay it completely equally. I used the example of bills being 1000 a month (obviously that’s very cheap but for example). I then said let’s say he earns 1000 and I earn 2000 and we split it. It leaves me with 1500 and him 500 using his method.

Now the two are even further away from understanding.

It just doesn’t make sense. But now he’s annoyed, saying that if he wants to pay more then he should be allowed to do that, and if he wants more he’ll work more for it. AITA? Because I feel like I’ve pulled a nerve with the whole “be a man and provide” mindset crap.

She didn’t intend for her suggestion to be an attack — she meant it as a practical step towards fairness.

Redditors dive into the issue.

There’s quite a bit of nuance to this issue.

This user seems to think neither of them are at fault.

Whether or not he chooses to accept, she’s secure in the knowledge that she at least made the offer.

Maybe there’s another way.

Instead of listening to his partners idea, he let outdated expectations turn their relationship into a power struggle.

In a true partnership, logic and love should lead.

