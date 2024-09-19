The Boss Wants To Hijack A Groom’s Wedding For His Proposal, But He Refuses To Let Him Despite The Growing Tension

Weddings are special days meant to celebrate the bride and groom, but sometimes others want to make the day about themselves.

So, what would you do if your boss asked to hijack a moment at your wedding to propose to his girlfriend?

In today’s story, one groom finds himself facing this very dilemma.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for refusing my boss to propose his girlfriend at my wedding? I (24M) am getting married in two weeks. I have invited my boss to my wedding. Yesterday, he asked me if I could tell my wife (25F) to give her bouquet to his girlfriend, who is one of the bridesmaids, rather than throw it in the air, and he’ll propose then. The thing is, I can deal with this, but a few years ago, my fiance looked at one of these types of videos on FB and said, “This is bad. People shouldn’t even ask the bride for help doing this and put her in a dilemma.”

He already knew what she’d say.

We were friends back then. So I said no to my boss without asking her. He got really angry and said I didn’t even ask my wife-to-be, and I am bending in front of her even before marriage. What will happen when I get married, etc. He said he would get the perfect scenery for the proposal and all. We’re getting married at a very beautiful place owned by her aunt. So it could make nice memories for him. AITA?

Eek! No matter how you look at it, that’s not a good situation.

Let’s see what advice the readers over at Reddit offered.

