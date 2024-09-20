The Bride’s Mother Was Late To The Wedding, But Nobody Waited For Her Like She Expected. So She Missed The Wedding, And Now She’s Mad At The Bride.

Your wedding day is one of the most special days of your life, and you want your close relatives to be there more than anything.

Especially your parents, right?

A woman found herself in a tight spot when her mom disappeared right before the time of the ceremony and missed her entrance.

Is she in the wrong for not waiting?

Let’s find out.

AITA for starting my wedding ceremony before my mom showed up? The day of the wedding started out as they normally do, I (the bride) was inside getting ready, and final touches were being made outside. After I was almost ready by noon, my mom had to run back to the hotel 20 minutes away to change and come back with my grandma and family friend.

It’s almost like she was planning to be late.

The invitation says the ceremony is at 2 PM, as per usual we were a little late starting but nothing crazy. Next thing I know I’m walking myself down the aisle with no mom, grandma, or family friend in sight. The ceremony continues and it’s over before we know it. Still nothing, after 45 minutes finally they pull up.

45 minutes late? Wow.

Then I proceeded to go and tell them it was over and that they missed it and that 2 PM meant 2 PM. My mother immediately became hostile and proceeded to blame the bakery for not having buns ready, then said they were stopped by a train and my personal favorite was “It’s your fault you didn’t call or text to see where we are”. EXCUSE ME!! Again the invitation said 2 PM.

This is inexcusable.

Also note the officiant also had another wedding to get to after mine so it was a tight schedule. So am I the a****** for not holding up my ceremony? I found out the real reason why they were late; she wasn’t done getting herself ready therefore holding up everyone. But she is mad at me because “it’s my fault”. AITA?

Not only was she late for her daughter’s wedding, she made her feel bad for that, too.

Let’s see what Reddit’s verdict is.

A reader raises very good points.

A commenter shares their opinion.

Another reader shares their thoughts.

A user shares some advice.

There’s no denying this!

Another person shares strong opinions on the matter.

Another commenter chimes in.

Better late than never?

How about not being late for your own daughter’s wedding?

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.