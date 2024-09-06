Delivery Drivers In Her Neighborhood Always Said They Couldn’t Find Her House, So She Had To Come Pick Up Her Packages. But When Saw Them Turning Around In Her Driveway, She Built A Fence Blocking Their Path.

It is pretty annoying when mail carriers or delivery drivers can’t find your home to make the delivery.

Can’t find our house? Drive another 100 yards. So, little story of petty revenge my family did.

For whatever reason, no mail service could find our address. Which we would understand if we were some of those idiots who has their numbers hidden or almost completely scratched away. So we have our address posted in three different locations. First being next to our door. It’s a fair distance from the road, you know what? Can’t blame you for missing it.

So, we posted the second one on our gate. Two car lengths away from the street. Should be visible to anyone bothering to look. But you never know about someone’s eye sight. What we can’t forgive is them missing the foot tall numbers, TWO STEPS FROM THE THE ROAD. Somehow still unable to find us.

You know for people that repeatedly said they couldn’t find us, they seemed very adept at finding our driveway to do a U-turn. Alright then, can’t find us but you can find our driveway? It would be a shame if we posted a “fence” that just so happened to block U-turns. A real shame. Now they have to drive down the entire road just to do a U-turn. You don’t get to tear up our driveway at 50 mph if you can’t deliver our packages to us.

