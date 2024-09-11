New District Manager Demanded Employee Attendance Records, So When An Employee Did What They Were Told, 15 People Got Automatically Fired And Threw The Company’s Location Into Chaos

It’s really too bad when you have to rely on other employees ranked above you in order to do your job correctly and look good on paper.

When this business hires a new store manager, they have to follow the district managers demand, even though they don’t understand the consequences.

Let’s see how this frustrating story plays out…

My manager made me fire almost all of her most important employees I work as an administrative assistant at a major sporting goods retailer. Part of my job is to track attendance and regularly upload a report to corporate. My store manager just recently (in the last 2 years) got hired by our district manager who she has been friends with for years. They managed to push out the old store manager who had the store running like a ticking clock. Ever since then, it has become abundantly clear that she has no idea how to run the store, and we have all suffered for it.

Everyone wants the manager to get fired.

She constantly screws up the store schedule, bullies employees she doesn’t like, and has hired incompetent friends to management positions. We all dislike her and think she should be fired, but it seems like everything she does in the store makes us look bad while making her look good, until recently.

There are multiple reasons not to upload attendance records to corporate.

Like I said above, part of my job is tracking attendance. Yet for years, it has been common knowledge that those in my position are expected to fail to upload attendance records to corporate. The company’s policies on attendance are extremely harsh and many employees fail to meet attendance due to factors out of their control. For instance, employees who come in before we open to process our freight often clock in late because the managers on duty take their sweet time opening the front doors for these employees. It is not their fault that they come in late. And on some occasions, certain employees have been left outside for upwards of 30 minutes after ringing our doorbell because the only person who could open the doors was busy or didn’t hear the doorbell which is soft. Anyway, if I should upload the attendance record to corporate, many of these employees would probably be fired on the spot by our regional manager (through email because these things are automated and mandatory).

The manager takes too long to unlock the door.

As a side note, the store manager is one of the managers who likes to take 10 or 15 minutes to open the door for freight employees. We all hate her for this because when it is winter we have to wait those 10 or 15 minutes outside the door in the freezing cold and she acts like it is no big deal.

The new district manager demanded the attendance records.

Anyway, her district manager friend recently moved to another district and we got a new DM who is looking to move up in corporate. To do this, she has to make all of our metrics look awesome, including attendance. She sent an email to our store manager demanding an attendance record. I told the store manager that this could get many employees fired, but instead of realizing the implications, she told me to run the report anyway. I tried to tell her that this could result in most of the employees who had availability before we open (who are very valuable and rare) getting fired and she completely blew me off. She literally went as far as saying that I was not thinking straight. I told her that she could adjust the attendance on her end as the DM *clearly* wanted her to do (this has been common procedure due to the reasons for poor attendance) and she told me that she was the store manager, she would figure it out, and I should just do my job as I was told.

Many people got fired.

So I ran the report, and immediately got a *furious* email from the new district manager saying that I should have run the report by my store manager (to adjust the records) before uploading it to corporate. The next day, corporate sent an automated email with the names of all the employees that should be fired, which is not an email that our manager can either respond to or contest. She had to fire all the employees on the email. And as it turned out, every single employee with availability before we open got fired. 15 people. And every other employee in the store is a student with no ability to work before like 10 am, so there is nobody to process our freight (which is a massive job). I got an email from a friend in corporate yesterday that said the regional manager was lining up a replacement for our store manager due to incompetence. None of us are surprised.

It’s too bad all of those employees got fired as a result of locked doors and forces outside their control.

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

This reader thinks the company has much bigger problems.

Another reader thinks it’s too bad the employees got fired.

This reader points at the company itself.

Another reader thinks these policies are crazy.

This person thinks the fired employees should sue.

I wouldn’t want to work at a company like this.

Why would anyone?

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.