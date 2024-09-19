The Shirk Report – Volume 806

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Firewood stacking for maximum space efficiency

– Yet so simple

– What is the most important leg of a triathlon?

– Gundam collaborates with KFC

– The clearest picture ever taken of the surface of Venus

– Dad and daughter dance as he picks her up from school

– Trying to buy the grocery store conveyer belt divider

– Guilt

– Qiantang, the world’s largest tidal bore

– Laptop before laptops were invented

– Training in judo

– Paparazzi photographs Bill Clinton’s cat in 1992

– Crab uses built-in windshield wipers

– Be’en Youssef, Mate!

– Pretty sick

– Pyramids of Giza during 1906 Solar Eclipse

– Do you know this place?

– Now that’s good parenting

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– What Happens After You Actually Win A Lifetime Supply Of Something?

– I Took a Ride in a ‘Self-Driving’ Tesla and Never Once Felt Safe

– Spiders may be hacking firefly signals to trap dinner

– 10 Cool Maps You Need to Take a Look At

– Missouri Grandma Arrested in Bizarre Plot To Steal Elvis Presley’s Graceland

– James Cameron: ‘It’s harder to write sci-fi because we’re living in a sci-fi world’

– It Might Be A Good Idea To Embrace ‘Second Best’ Parenting. Here’s Why.

– Grow Next Year’s Annuals From the Cuttings of This Year’s Plants

– When Is The Right Time To Give Your Family Some Tough Love?

– What “Demure” Means Now

5 VIDEOS

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>