September 19, 2024 at 7:49 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 806

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 806

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Firewood stacking for maximum space efficiency
Yet so simple
What is the most important leg of a triathlon?
Gundam collaborates with KFC
The clearest picture ever taken of the surface of Venus
Dad and daughter dance as he picks her up from school
Trying to buy the grocery store conveyer belt divider
Guilt
Qiantang, the world’s largest tidal bore
Laptop before laptops were invented
Training in judo
Paparazzi photographs Bill Clinton’s cat in 1992
Crab uses built-in windshield wipers
Be’en Youssef, Mate!
Pretty sick
Pyramids of Giza during 1906 Solar Eclipse
Do you know this place?
Now that’s good parenting
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

What Happens After You Actually Win A Lifetime Supply Of Something?
I Took a Ride in a ‘Self-Driving’ Tesla and Never Once Felt Safe
Spiders may be hacking firefly signals to trap dinner
10 Cool Maps You Need to Take a Look At
Missouri Grandma Arrested in Bizarre Plot To Steal Elvis Presley’s Graceland
James Cameron: ‘It’s harder to write sci-fi because we’re living in a sci-fi world’
It Might Be A Good Idea To Embrace ‘Second Best’ Parenting. Here’s Why.
Grow Next Year’s Annuals From the Cuttings of This Year’s Plants
When Is The Right Time To Give Your Family Some Tough Love?
What “Demure” Means Now

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report 806 The Shirk Report Volume 806

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter