She Spent Years Fixing Up Her Mother’s House And Expected To Inherit It, But Her Stepsister Now Wants To Get It Instead And Nobody’s Sure What Will Happen

AITA for not giving my step sister my great grandparents house Very long story short my great grandparents died about 20 years ago. The house had to be torn down to the studs and rebuilt for biohazard reasons.

For a while I (24f) was living with my mother (49f) in my late grandmother’s house with her boyfriend (50m) (now husband) and his son (23m). But as tension rose between me and her husband (let’s call him bob) and his son (let’s call him Connor) I decided to move out and get my own apartment.

I was tired of being disrespected and made out to be the villain, because his son was “the perfect angel.” I would still come to visit my mother often, but I would leave once either of them got home. Work finally started on the “project house.” Basically anything that could be done without a specialist, we did. Me, Bob, Connor, and my mom worked on this house for 5 years.

There was a lot of debate regarding who would get the house, either me or Connor. They decided I would get it because I was living by myself and Connor was refusing to pay rent (which was in a contract he signed with my mom and bob) and a few other reasons, like it’s my great grandparents parents house. I have been living in my mini dream house (think tiny 2 bedroom cottage, about 900sqft) for about 4 months now.

My step sister (26f) (let’s call her ava) suddenly comes back into the picture because she will date a guy for a few months then cheat on him and lives with the guy she cheated on him with. (7 or 8 times now) Her child is about 5 and has been bounced around with her. (Baby daddy is stable and wants the kid but she won’t let him)

Recently she started calling her father (Bob) and asking to move in with him, he said no, there’s no room for her and a child, let alone her horses. (She cares more about her horses than her child) Fast forward a week and she calls again asking if “Sunday is OK for him to come pick up the trailer” He asks her where she thinks a huge horse trailer would go, and she said “behind op’s house” he says “why don’t you ask op if you can put it behind her house.”

She goes quiet and says “can you ask her, she’ll say no to me” like damn, you just answered your own question. So bob ends up laughing and saying “well I think she hates me more than you, so good luck on that” Another week goes by and she throws another fit this time demanding the house. Because “why should op get to live in a nice, 2 bedroom house when she doesn’t have any kids or even a boyfriend.”

Now her mom (bobs ex) is taking avas side and yelling at bob to give ava the house. Bob ends up getting into a fight with my mom about it because “it really doesn’t seem fair.” Mind you I am the only child who has had to work for everything, the house is the only thing I ever got “handed” to me, and I helped pay for most of it because it was what I wanted.

They get whatever they want when they want. Except the house. So aita for putting my foot down and telling my step sister she can not kick me out of “my house”

