Walmart Customer Was Impressed With the Cake She Got From The Store For Only $17. – ‘It looks so good.’
by Matthew Gilligan
What’s this?!?!
A positive story about Walmart?!?!
We’re here for it!
A TikTokker named Kala took to the social media platform to tell viewers about a food hack that she thinks we all need to know about.
Kala scored a heart-shaped cake from Walmart for only $17 and she said, “Bro, I literally cannot y’all. It looks just like the picture.”
She added, “I’m gonna crash out and scream. It looks so good.”
Good to know!
Take a look at her video.
@fearlessmco
Don’t know what i was expecting, but not that 😭😭😭 #twentyfine #birthdaycake #walmart #viral #fyp #trending #fearlessmco
Kala posted a follow-up video and told viewers her exact ordering process in case they want to get a similar cake.
Check out what she had to say.
@fearlessmco
Replying to @Princesssss She also showed me cakes she’s made before so I can get an idea of how she could design it for me 🙂↕️☺️ #walmartcake #twentyfine #heartcake #viral #birthday
Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.
Walmart for the win!
For once…
