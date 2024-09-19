Walmart Customer Was Impressed With the Cake She Got From The Store For Only $17. – ‘It looks so good.’

What’s this?!?!

A positive story about Walmart?!?!

We’re here for it!

A TikTokker named Kala took to the social media platform to tell viewers about a food hack that she thinks we all need to know about.

Kala scored a heart-shaped cake from Walmart for only $17 and she said, “Bro, I literally cannot y’all. It looks just like the picture.”

She added, “I’m gonna crash out and scream. It looks so good.”

Good to know!

Take a look at her video.

Kala posted a follow-up video and told viewers her exact ordering process in case they want to get a similar cake.

Check out what she had to say.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This person wasn’t able to pull it off.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person made a prediction…

Walmart for the win!

For once…

