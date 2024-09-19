September 19, 2024 at 6:48 am

Walmart Customer Was Impressed With the Cake She Got From The Store For Only $17. – ‘It looks so good.’

by Matthew Gilligan

What’s this?!?!

A positive story about Walmart?!?!

We’re here for it!

A TikTokker named Kala took to the social media platform to tell viewers about a food hack that she thinks we all need to know about.

Kala scored a heart-shaped cake from Walmart for only $17 and she said, “Bro, I literally cannot y’all. It looks just like the picture.”

She added, “I’m gonna crash out and scream. It looks so good.”

Good to know!

Take a look at her video.

Don’t know what i was expecting, but not that 😭😭😭 #twentyfine #birthdaycake #walmart #viral #fyp #trending #fearlessmco

Kala posted a follow-up video and told viewers her exact ordering process in case they want to get a similar cake.

Check out what she had to say.

Replying to @Princesssss She also showed me cakes she’s made before so I can get an idea of how she could design it for me 🙂‍↕️☺️ #walmartcake #twentyfine #heartcake #viral #birthday

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this.

This person wasn’t able to pull it off.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person made a prediction…

Walmart for the win!

For once…

