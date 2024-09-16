September 16, 2024 at 3:51 pm

Wendy’s Customer Shares Tips On How Eating There Helped Her Lose More Than 200 Pounds

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@smallersam_pcos

Hey, whatever works, right?

Those are words to live by, and they’re especially true when it comes to how different folks lose weight.

A woman named Sam posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unusual method she had for shedding a whole lot of weight.

Source: TikTok

Sam said that she has lost a whopping 246 pounds by eating in a calorie deficit and showed viewers her typical order from Wendy’s.

She said, “I got a Double Stack with no bun, add tomato, lettuce, and applewood smoked bacon” along with a four-piece order of spicy nuggets and a large Diet Coke.

Source: TikTok

Sam added, “Wendy’s sweet and sour sauce and their barbecue sauce is only 40 calories” and said the “sweet and the spicy from those nuggets and sauce” are what makes a big difference in her meal.

Source: TikTok

Check out the video.

@smallersam_pcos

Wendy’s Order✨ eating in a calorie deficit (530 cals + 34g protein) Here’s what I ordered: -Double stack on lettuce with no bun + add tomato, onion, and bacon. -4 count spicy chicken nugget -Diet coke #wendys #burger #double #chicken #nugget #bacon #sauce #menu #hack #drivethru #weightloss #caloriedeficit #lowcal #highprotein #eatwithme #pcos #pcosweightloss #drivethru #order #dinner #mealprep

♬ original sound – SmallerSam_PCOS

Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person is a Wendy’s fan.

Source: TikTok

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Source: TikTok

Well, this was surprising!

