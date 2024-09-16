Wendy’s Customer Shares Tips On How Eating There Helped Her Lose More Than 200 Pounds

Hey, whatever works, right?

A woman named Sam posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the unusual method she had for shedding a whole lot of weight.

Sam said that she has lost a whopping 246 pounds by eating in a calorie deficit and showed viewers her typical order from Wendy’s.

She said, “I got a Double Stack with no bun, add tomato, lettuce, and applewood smoked bacon” along with a four-piece order of spicy nuggets and a large Diet Coke.

Sam added, “Wendy’s sweet and sour sauce and their barbecue sauce is only 40 calories” and said the “sweet and the spicy from those nuggets and sauce” are what makes a big difference in her meal.

