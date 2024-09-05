Homeowner Combated His Noisy Neighbor With A Duck And A Creative Revenge Plot That Was All It Was Quacked Up To Be

Sleep is not only necessary for health and wellness, it’s also something that anyone over the age of 11 embraces with loving arms.

Who, aside from a toddler, doesn’t love a good nap?

So when this guy’s neighbor was making it hard to get some shut-eye, he knew he had to figure out how to make him see the light.

Check out the hilarious details.

How I Got Revenge on My Noisy Neighbor and Won the Battle of the Sleep

Hey guys! I’m just a regular guy who loves peace and quiet, especially after a hard day’s work. But my life took a drastic turn when a new tenant moved into the apartment next door – a true night owl who seemed determined to spend every night as if it were his last.

He tries to do the right thing first and has a conversation with his loud neighbor.

My initial reaction was to try to politely talk to him and ask him to keep it down, but the spiteful neighbor simply ignored me as if I didn’t exist. After countless sleepless nights, I realized it was time to take a little revenge. I started planning my small vengeance.

When talking things out doesn’t work, it’s time to get creative.

The first step was to purchase a set of children’s toys – rubber ducks and geese. Then I geared up for action. Every time the noisy neighbor began his nightly concert, I would step out onto my balcony and hurl rubber ducks and geese into his window. The sound they made upon impact was simply incredible! After several nights of my “duck-and-goose” performances becoming regular features of his nocturnal adventures, I noticed a decrease in noise levels.

This is true outside the box thinking – with hilarious, and effective – results.

Finally, my spiteful neighbor became less noisy, and I was able to sleep peacefully at last. And though my revenge was small and somewhat childish, it proved effective. The next morning after my “duck-and-goose” finale, I saw the spiteful neighbor looking weary and sleep-deprived – perhaps contemplating the consequences of his noisy nighttime escapades. So, guys, if you’re dealing with a noisy neighbor, remember that even the smallest revenge can have huge consequences!

Another instance of well-executed petty revenge.

Let’s see if the commenters of Reddit appreciate the effort.

Top comment shared the story of how they literally turned the noise back on their neighbor.

The creativity takes this story to the top, according to this commenter.

Another creative response when someone just won’t shut up.

This guy seems fun at parties.

Sometimes talking things out isn’t all it’s quacked up to be, so don’t duck the problem – get creative!

You can get a laugh with your revenge that way.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.