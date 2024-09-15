Woman’s Boss Harassed Her Into Staying Late At Work, So Her Husband Signed The Boss Up For Call Lists So The Phone Wouldn’t Stop Ringing

When your boss turns every day into a power struggle, that’s when you know you have it bad.

One woman had a boss like this, and eventually her boss’ mistreatment wore her husband’s patience thin.

He decided it was time to make her boss regret ever crossing the line with a devious act of petty revenge.

Read on for the full story!

If you’re not giving birth, you’re staying at work My friend, Sue (fake name, F), had a job with a toxic boss (F). The boss would always find ways to keep her after work hours for trivial matters, and it made my friend upset.

One day, the boss said something particularly upsetting.

The last straw was when her boss told her, “You’re not giving birth right now, right? Then your’e perfectly fine staying behind to finish this extra work”. Her husband found out and was LIVID.

He decided he needed to time his next move carefully.

He didn’t do anything though, until Sue switched jobs. Cue petty revenge.

He knew just what kind of revenge he wanted to take.

Her husband went on a rampage and used the former boss’s phone number to sign up for dozens of clinic services. Apparently the clinics blew up the former boss’s phone for 3 days in a row.

What a good husband.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s clear this bad boss messed with the wrong family.

Good looking out on the husband’s part.

His revenge is hopefully helping out more than just his wife!

Something was certainly birthed, but it wasn’t a child.

Sue left with a new job and peace of mind, but her former boss was left with a phone that wouldn’t stop ringing.

What goes around, comes around.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.