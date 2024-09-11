You Might Want To Think Twice Before Your Next Burger. Science Proves A Link Between Red Meat And Diabetes.

It’s one of America’s favorite foods: juicy, tender, and as convenient as it gets. But you might want to think again before reaching for that next hamburger.

Scientists from the University of Cambridge, working on a European research project, have confirmed that eating processed and unprocessed red meat will significantly increase your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. In the journal The Lancet: Diabetes and Endocrinology the research team wrote:

“Global meat production has increased rapidly over the past 50 years. Dietary meat consumption surpasses optimal dietary guidelines in many regions, and is correlated with an elevated burden of non-communicable diseases, including type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes affects more than 500 million people worldwide and is estimated to affect 1 billion people by 2050.”

The research team drilled down into the difference between processed and unprocessed red meat. Though many people think that unprocessed red meat is ‘safe’ to eat, the study showed significant diabetes risk from the consumption of both types of meat products.

If you’re a fan of a steak, or even a slice of bacon, these unprocessed red meat options could increase your diabetes risk by 10%, even when eaten in moderation. But when it comes to processed meat, like sausages, cold cuts and burgers, your red meat consumption can increase your diabetes risk by a whopping 15%.

What’s more, the study also indicated that poultry, which we often think of as the ‘healthier’ option, also has an impact on how likely you ate to develop Type 2 diabetes. Future studies will clarify just how much these meats negatively impact your health.

After studying over 100,000 adults, the research team came to the following conclusion:

“The consumption of meat, particularly processed meat and unprocessed red meat, is a risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes across populations. These findings highlight the importance of reducing meat consumption for public health and should inform dietary guidelines.”

We already know that red meat is bad for your health, with an increased risk of multiple types of cancers and heart conditions. Scientists have also found that eating red meat significantly impacts your carbon footprint, with emissions related to meat consumption contributing to the climate crisis.

So with all this in mind, maybe there’s never been a better time to give a veggie burger a try!

If you thought that was interesting, you might like to read about why we should be worried about the leak in the bottom of the ocean.