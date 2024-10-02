Aggressive Driver Tried To Get Past A Truck During A Traffic Jam, And Predictably It Didn’t Go Well for Them

I guess there are still people out there who don’t know that it’s a TERRIBLE idea to mess with truck drivers on the road.

You’ll never win and the way I look at it, we’re on their turf and we need to mind our manners.

But this driver didn’t get the memo!

Check out how things went bad for them in the blink of an eye.

A truck driver’s revenge against an entitled driver. “This happened late 2023. The revenge wasn’t my doing, but it was spectacular to witness. I had an appointment about 30 min north of my home through the hills of the Bay Area, but the ride back took 3 HOURS via a detour because of a freeway closure. When this happened, we’d already been stuck on the detour a couple of hours, surrounded by hills on both sides, and had resigned ourselves to our fate.

Not a good idea…

We were inching forward behind the person ahead who was just as stuck as we were, when a Tesla decided he shouldn’t have to wait. He sped by on the left shoulder until he ran out of space between the center divide and a big truck. He kept nosing forward like he expected the truck to move enough for him to get by, but the truck driver didn’t give a **** and wasn’t moving over.

Ouch!

We all watched the slow-motion crash as bit by bit the trailer scraped along the side of the Tesla. It reminded me of a car getting slowly crushed in a junkyard. When it reached the rear-view mirror, the whole side of the car was literally lifted a foot off the ground until the mirror ripped off, then it loudly crashed back down. It was the only entertainment we had. People were actually clapping.”

They won’t make that mistake again!

At least, you hope they won’t.

