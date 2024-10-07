An Amazon Delivery Van Broke Down In A Customer’s Driveway, So She Jokes About What To Do Next. – ‘Is there a gift card in this for me? Amazon roulette.’

Have you ever seen a broken-down Amazon delivery vehicle before?

I have not, but the woman you’re about to hear from in a viral TikTok video did and she shared a video and talked to viewers about what happened when an Amazon van broke down in her driveway.

Her name is Olivia and she said she came home and found three Amazon trucks parked in her driveway.

One of the trucks bit the dust and other Amazon employees drove to her house to help out the driver.

She said, “Is there a gift card in this for me? Amazon roulette. Do I get a package that’s in this back trunk because someone’s not getting their orders tonight?”

Olivia added, “Amazon, we can work this out if this truck’s going to stay here. There’s a couple things in my shopping cart.”

In the comments of her video, she said, “It was the end of a long day, it was literally not at all an inconvenience to us. I just am joking in this video.”

Check out the video.

And here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker was impressed.

And this viewer spoke up.

Those trucks gotta break down once in a while, right?

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.