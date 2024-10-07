Instacart Delivery Driver Talked About How A Big Order With A $97 Tip Ended Up Going Sideways

Instacart delivery drivers have to deal with a lot of headaches and one of them is tip-baiting, also known as tip-fishing.

And it sounds like the guy you’re about to meet in the following TikTok videos is familiar with it.

The man’s first video showed that he had accepted an Instacart order that included a whopping $97 tip.

He told viewers, “I need y’all to pray for me and make sure that this guy is not tip-fishing me.”

Tip-baiting/tip-fishing is when customers attach huge tips to orders hoping that theirs will get picked quickly by drivers…but then they take the big tips away after they get their deliveries.

Shady stuff!

Here’s the video.

The man posted a follow-up video and told viewers about how this particular delivery played out…and it wasn’t pretty…

Check out what happened.

Check out how TikTokkers reacted to this story.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another individual sounds like a generous person.

And this TikTokker chimed in.

Bummer City, bro…

