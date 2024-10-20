An Older Couple Wanted To Switch Seats On An Airplane, But This Couple Declined Because They Had Chosen Their Seats With Their Own Issues In Mind

When you go out of your way to pick specific seats on a flight, it’s only natural to expect that they’ll be waiting for you when you board.

So, what would you do if someone was sitting in the seat you booked?

Would you offer to switch with them?

Or would you decline and insist they move?

This couple finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s how they handled it.

AITA – refused to give up seat on a plane My partner and I (both early 30s) booked seats 1B & 1C for our 4-hour flight today. She gets claustrophobic on planes and takes medication before getting on, etc. The plane has 2 x rows of 3, so 1B &1c are centre and aisle.

When they boarded the plane, someone was in one of their seats.

We always get on the plane last (so there’s less hanging around waiting for the doors to shut). When we boarded, an older couple were sat in seats 1A & 1B. They were given 1A & 1D, and offered us 1C and 1D. We politely refused this offer and explained that we’d booked 1B & 1C as we wished to sit together.

After they declined the first time, the flight attendant stepped in to try again.

The flight attendant then jumps in and tries to persuade us to give up our seats. She explains that one of the couple is “disabled.” Again, we declined the offer At this point, the flight attendant rolls her eyes, and the woman in 1B reluctantly moves. AITA?

Wow! It Sounds like the elderly couple should’ve planned better.

Let’s see how Reddit readers weighed in on this issue.

This person thinks it was up to the airline.

Here was a great alternative.

According to this comment, the option to book seats next to each other was available for everyone.

This person makes a great point.

They were not obligated to move.

The younger couple chose their seats due to a known health issue, and the elderly couple should’ve done the same.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.