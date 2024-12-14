Her Boyfriend Wanted Her To Buy Him A $200 Lego Set Even Though He Currently Has No Money Of His Own, So She Said No And He Didn’t Take It Well

Some people seem to mix up having a partner with having a parent, and that never ends well.

In this case, this woman’s boyfriend was demanding she buy a $200 Lego set, and when she said ‘no’ he was upset.

Is it possible that she’s in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for denying my partner to buy $200 legos? Me and my partner have been together for almost two years. He moved in with me to stop being long-distance, and then after a year of living with me, we decided to travel back to his home state and live there. While we were gone he had a Lego collection, that his mom gave away without his consent and he was very sad about it but got over it, I thought. Today in the mall we went into the Lego store and he saw an over $200 Lego set and wanted to buy it.

This could be okay, but given the circumstances, it was not…

Right now we don’t have our own place we live with his father in a tight cramped room and a small apartment that isn’t really spacious like the old apartment we had (his father also has a bigger room). He really wanted to buy it and keep in mind, that he has no job; he just got one recently but hasn’t even started yet and we have been living in his state for almost 5 months now.

This means they should be saving all the money they can.

He depends on me for money, I’m not going to say what my job is, but I make a lot to support us and he basically just helps me with it and I give him a small cut since he didn’t have a job for the longest.

She sounds like a very giving, responsible person. But he doesn’t exactly appreciate that…

I told him no because: 1) Legos take up a lot of space, this is a huge Lego kit and we really have no space. 2) I felt that he shouldn’t really be spending big sums of money with money that is technically ‘ours’ (shared) until he starts making his own money.

And that makes perfect sense.

He used the argument against me that I collect Sanrio stuff, and I do, but since moving into this small space with his father I haven’t bought anything in months. In fact I’m trying to reduce having collectibles, while at times he adds to it.

So he basically called her out when he was the one feeling spendy.

Another thing to note is he never really got into collecting until he started dating me. It makes me feel like he wants to make all these huge purchases only because he knows I have money and he can get away with it. He is now mad at me and not speaking to me because I said I don’t see the point in spending $200 on Legos & because I told him no multiple times. AITA?

Self-control and showing appreciation for others are great skills to have; he should work on them.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

Sounds fair!

Look, I love Legos, but even I can’t defend his behavior in this situation.

