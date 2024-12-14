A Home Depot Customer Shared Why Some Price Tags End In .03 And .06. – ‘This is an indication that the price is a 50% discount.’

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always been confused when I got to Home Depot and I see price tags on items that end in weird numbers.

What’s that all about?!?!

Well, a TikTokker who specializes in home repair was nice enough to educate viewers about this phenomenon on TikTok.

The caption to the video reads, “Home Depot pricing SECRETS you need to know!”

The man explained, “So if you see a pricing ending in two zeros, this is an indication that [the item] just entered the clearance.”

He said that customers should wait because the price might drop again.

He continued, “If you see a price ending in .06, this is an indication that [the price] is about a 50% discount, and it’s about six weeks away from even dropping more.”

The TikTokker added that items with prices ending in .02 or .03 are most likely marked as low as they’ll ever go, so customers should go ahead and buy them.

I’ve always wondered about this…

