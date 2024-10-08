Cicis Pizza Customer Wasn’t Happy About Her Experience And Explained Why. – ‘They say third time is a charm.’

Tell us how you really feel…

A woman took to TikTok to complain about something that clearly irked her in a major way…and it all had to do with Cicis Pizza!

She said, “They say third time is a charm and I don’t believe that. But my kids wanted to go back to Cicis, and we’re back. So when we first walk in, I’m showing y’all exactly what it looks like when we go up there.”

She continued, “And I understand that you can get request pizza. We got all that. We done heard y’all say that before. But tell me at a buffet, why do you have to keep going up there to request a pizza at a buffet? They didn’t have any bowls for the soup, so we had to keep asking for bowls. And I understand the crowd, it gets busy, we get all that.”

She continued, “I told my kids, ‘Look. It’s five breadsticks left. Y’all got to be accommodating for the other people, but that sucker got stuck.’ You have to request, every time you go up there basically, what kind of pizza you want because there’s never any pizza up there. And this is a buffet.”

The woman added, “If you have to keep going to request a pizza to be made is it really a buffet?”

Check out the video.

To buffet or not to buffet…that is the question…

