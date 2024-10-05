Costco Customer Returned A Printer Two Years After She Bought It Because She Found Out She Needed A Subscription To Operate It

We’ve heard a whole slew of stories about Costco’s customer-friendly return policy and, wouldn’t you know it, here’s another one!

A TikTokker named Melissa posted a video and showed viewers what happened when she went to a Costco store to return an HP printer she had purchased two years earlier.

Melissa talked to a Costco employee and said that the printer had been in storage for two years and she wanted to return it for a very specific reason.

Melissa said to the employee, “I bought it and then I found out after having it a few months, I can’t use it without a subscription. Even though I also bought ink. And paper and everything to make it work.”

She added, “You still have to have a subscription just to own it even though I already bought it. I’m really surprised Costco chose to have one like that. I wonder if they know that it has that kind of trap in it.”

Another Costco employee told Melissa that they have the same printer and that they also weren’t happy with the subscription.

Melissa got the refund and it came out to $198.34.

She told viewers from her car, “Walking back without that printer feels almost as amazing as having this much money. That is not going to HP.”

Melissa added, “I’m sorry Costco, I appreciate you returning it but I hope everyone takes that printer back so that you guys stop selling it. And stop partnering with HP altogether.”

