October 17, 2024 at 6:48 pm

‘Discard immediately.’ – Consumer Advocate Claims That People Shouldn’t Buy Candy From Target or Walmart

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@.aja_ba

I don’t like the sound of this!

A woman named Ajayllah posted a video on TikTok and advised viewers that they need to avoid buying candy at Target and Walmart.

Source: TikTok

Ajayllah said, “I don’t give a **** if your kids are being good in the store. Do not let them grab any candy from that checkout aisle line. Candy is on recall.”

Source: TikTok

She told viewers, “Discard immediately, you will be messed up if you don’t.”

FYI, she’s right about this.

Target and Walmart pulled candy from shelves in August 2024 because of possible salmonella contamination.

Source: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@.aja_ba

May the force be with you, Amen

♬ original sound – .Aja_Ba

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person weighed in.

Source: TikTok

Another individual made a good point…

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker isn’t happy about this…

Source: TikTok

Thanks for the heads-up!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter