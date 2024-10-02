DoorDash Driver Said She Doesn’t Think The Tips Makes the Job Worth It. – ‘It just feels like I just cannot get ahead.’

I’ve heard mixed reviews about working as a DoorDash driver, but this story definitely belongs in the BAD category.

A woman named Dom posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the less-than-stellar work day she had while delivering food for the company.

Dom said she moved from Texas to California but is having a hard time making ends meet.

She told viewers, “I’m just so frustrated because I feel like I’ve done everything right. I went to school, I got my degree, I got a job. But with rent and bills and student loans and groceries, it just feels like I just cannot get ahead.”

She said that she’s been working DoorDash on the side and she only made $24.76 on ten deliveries over the course of two hours.

Clearly frustrated, Dom said, “The billionaires need to start opening their pocketbooks because I can’t afford to keep opening up mine.”

Here’s the video.

This is how TikTokkers reacted.

One person shared how they do it.

This TikTokker is on the same page as her.

And another individual nailed it.

It’s tough out there these days!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!