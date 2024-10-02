October 2, 2024 at 12:20 am

DoorDash Driver Said She Doesn’t Think The Tips Makes the Job Worth It. – ‘It just feels like I just cannot get ahead.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve heard mixed reviews about working as a DoorDash driver, but this story definitely belongs in the BAD category.

A woman named Dom posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the less-than-stellar work day she had while delivering food for the company.

Dom said she moved from Texas to California but is having a hard time making ends meet.

She told viewers, “I’m just so frustrated because I feel like I’ve done everything right. I went to school, I got my degree, I got a job. But with rent and bills and student loans and groceries, it just feels like I just cannot get ahead.”

She said that she’s been working DoorDash on the side and she only made $24.76 on ten deliveries over the course of two hours.

Clearly frustrated, Dom said, “The billionaires need to start opening their pocketbooks because I can’t afford to keep opening up mine.”

It’s tough out there these days!

