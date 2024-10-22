Grandfather Skips His Grandson’s Birthday Party To Hang Out With His Girlfriend Instead, So Angry Daughter Questions His Priorities

A child’s first birthday is a moment to cherish, but sometimes even the best laid plans don’t go as expected.

When her father prioritized another event he didn’t even enjoy over his grandson’s big day, it left her wondering where his priorities truly lie.

Read on for all the details!

AITA for telling my father that it was his fault he missed my son’s first birthday party? My son turned one this past weekend. On Sunday, my husband and I threw a birthday party for him at a local kids venue.

The parents spent a lot of time and effort planning the party.

We confirmed the date, with both the venue and our guests, a few months ago. One of those guests was my father. Back when I informed him of the date, he told me he’d come.

But her father started to flake out last minute.

A few days before the party, he asked if there was any way for me to reschedule it. I said no, as we’d already confirmed everything with the venue. My father then told me he’d be late to the party because there was an event at his girlfriend’s church on the same day, and she wanted him to attend.

This religious thing is pretty new to him.

I should say that my immediate family, including my father, is technically catholic, but none of us practice it. However, my father’s girlfriend is VERY religious. Like, Jesus as her phone wallpaper religious. Since they started dating (a little over a year ago), my father has been attending church with her on a semi-regular basis. He has explicitly told me he doesn’t like it, but does it to make her happy.

She tries to be accommodating.

I told my father I was fine with him being late, as long as he came to the party at some point. He said he’d show up as soon as the church event was done.

But her father lets her down spectacularly.

A few hours before the party ended, my father texted me the event was still going, and he thought “it would be in poor taste” for him to leave early, so he probably wouldn’t be able to come. I didn’t hear from him again that day. On Monday, my father called me to explain that the event went on for longer than he expected. He didn’t apologize, but asked if I was angry at him, and I said yes.

He tries to defend himself.

He said he had no way of knowing the event would last as long as it did, but that’s not what I’m upset about. I told him he still chose to prioritize an event he didn’t even want to attend over his grandson’s first birthday party, made several other choices that led him to completely miss the latter, and didn’t inform me about any of that until the last minute.

But she’s not sympathizing with his excuses.

All of those decisions were his, so the fact he ultimately didn’t come to the party was his fault. My father is still refusing to apologize, and insists I have no right to be angry over something he had “no control over.”

She’s left wondering if she’s right to be upset about him missing the party.

I’m starting to feel odd about this. My husband is on my side, but my sister told me I’m being dramatic. AITA?

The closer you are to someone, the more it hurts when they let you down.

What did Reddit think?

She shouldn’t have to ignore her feelings just to make her father feel better about his choices.

If he wanted to make it to his grandson’s party, he absolutely could have.

As far as excuses, her father doesn’t really have much of a leg to stand on.

Part of being an adult is juggling multiple priorities. Sounds like her father could use some practice.

The disappointment lingered long after the party was over. It wasn’t just about the party – it was about his unwillingness to make time for her son.

Sometimes it’s just the principle of the thing.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.