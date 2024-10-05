He Told His Wife How Helpful His Friend Was While He Was Alone After Surgery, But His Wife’s Negative Reaction Caused Some Confusion

When a husband injured his leg while his wife was away, he relied on his friend to help care for their kids and himself post-surgery.

But after gushing about his friend’s support during a phone call, his wife’s reaction was far from what he expected.

Read on for what happened!

AITA for ‘ranting’ about how awesome my friend is to my wife? I 33M, and my wife, 36F, have 2 kids. Amelia (9F), and George (5M). A little over 2 weeks ago my wife went on her planned trip with her family. It was planned for months in advance, involving 2 weddings, several reunions and meeting niece/nephews. A week before she left, I injured my leg. It was a partial tendon tear, and I did not require surgery. So, while it did hurt, we decided to move on with the plan, as it wasn’t too bad.

That’s not going to go well, is it?

A few days into my wife being gone, I realized that I had made a mistake. By day 5, I decided i had to go into surgery because I was scaring the kids. I called my wife to explain, and she was understandably, pretty pissed. She told me she could ask one of her friends (Stacy) to pick up the kids, but the rest was on me. I told her I didn’t trust Stacy (I don’t. She has gotten a DUI before) and I could get my own friend to do it. She was still mad, and we argued for a while, but she ended up saying that since she couldn’t cut her trip I could do whatever.

Ah, the sweet smell of resentment.

My friend, Jason, has been an angel this past week. George and Amelia love him, and he’s been helping me too. He helped me after the surgery, and even took a few days off. My wife has been checking in every few days, and today I was talking to her about how awesome he’s been. I’m up and moving again, although stairs are a challenge, I’m currently living in the living room. Sally (my wife) got really mad for some reason, I don’t quite get why, talking about how Stacy could have done the same, Jason isn’t special, and she doesn’t know why I’m ranting about him so much, etc.

Uhhh, okay?

I was quite shocked, having not expected that, and currently she’s not answering my calls. What is she mad about? AITA? Please help.

What seemed like a heartfelt appreciation for a friend took a strange turn when the wife reacted with anger and silence.

Looks like his well-intentioned praise hit a nerve he didn’t see coming. Reddit thinks that’s bizarre.

This person thinks the wife needs some communication work.

This person thinks it’s all a misinterpretation.

And this person thinks the wife sounds like a witch.

What happens when a friend becomes a hero, but the real battle is on the home front?

Appreciation gone wrong.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.